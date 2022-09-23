The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.92. 382,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963,372. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

