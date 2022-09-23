The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.71

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.71 and traded as high as $37.41. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 6,264 shares trading hands.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 4.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
