The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.71

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.71 and traded as high as $37.41. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund shares last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 6,264 shares trading hands.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 15,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

