The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $225.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.29. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.