The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 217,089 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:WMB traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $29.27. 135,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,272. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

