TheForce Trade (FOC) Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days

TheForce Trade (FOC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. TheForce Trade has a market capitalization of $436,910.00 and $874.00 worth of TheForce Trade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TheForce Trade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TheForce Trade has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TheForce Trade Profile

TheForce Trade’s genesis date was June 13th, 2021. TheForce Trade’s total supply is 426,080,765 coins. The official website for TheForce Trade is www.theforce.trade. TheForce Trade’s official Twitter account is @TheforceTrade and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TheForce.Trade is a DeFi and NFT Value-Adding Platform that utilises community-elected tools and smart contracts to unlock the full value of DeFi and NFT assets. It is designed to solve the difficulties of DeFi and NFT investors in collecting and analysing information on different projects and mining pools.The motivation behind developing this Platform is that a lot of DeFi investors, including ourselves, find it always difficult and time-consuming to put together all the data we need, and it is also quite cumbersome to manually harvest farming yields and switch between pools and projects.The Platform creates values by presenting users with community-voted tools they need to maximise their returns on DeFi yield farming and to unlock liquidity and valuation on NFTs collections while allowing them to track and control relevant risks.”

