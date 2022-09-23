Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Thinspace Technology Inc (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Thinspace Technology shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

Thinspace Technology Stock Performance

Thinspace Technology Company Profile

Thinspace Technology, Inc, a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market.

