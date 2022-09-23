Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Price Tops $0.0003

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $180,792.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tidal Finance

Tidal Finance launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins. Tidal Finance’s official website is www.tidal.finance. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

