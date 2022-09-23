TigerCash Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One TigerCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market cap of $344,860.35 and $1.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,451.30 or 1.00055517 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

