TigerCash (TCH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $348,855.92

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $348,855.92 and $1.11 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,044.98 or 0.99754320 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006000 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

