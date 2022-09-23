Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) CFO Sells $10,910.00 in Stock

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) CFO Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $10,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,210.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sandra Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $10,790.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $10,790.00.
- On Monday, September 19th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $10,620.00.
- On Wednesday, September 14th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $11,370.00.
- On Monday, September 12th, Sandra Bell sold 1,000 shares of Tiptree stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $11,940.00.
Tiptree Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TIPT opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.04 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $17.30.
Tiptree Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.81%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tiptree by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 252.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Tiptree by 6.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tiptree by 126.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 25,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Tiptree in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 34.49% of the company’s stock.
Tiptree Company Profile
Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tiptree (TIPT)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.