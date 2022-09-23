Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Lifted to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America cut Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.67.

TOL stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 80.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

