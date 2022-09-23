TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.48

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). TomCo Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 16,202,835 shares traded.

TomCo Energy Trading Up 11.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £9.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

TomCo Energy Company Profile

TomCo Energy Plc operates as an oil shale exploration and development company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds 100% interests in nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

