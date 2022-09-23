Tompkins Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 367.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 28.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $28.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

