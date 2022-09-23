Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.6% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 94,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,405,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $280.07 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.52.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

