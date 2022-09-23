Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in VMware by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,464,269,000 after acquiring an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,251,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $484,088,000 after purchasing an additional 719,504 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware Stock Down 0.2 %

VMW opened at $110.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.