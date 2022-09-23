Tornado Cash Price Reaches $7.64 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $7.64 or 0.00039811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $76.41 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 9,999,998 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tornado Cash’s official website is tornado.cash.

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

