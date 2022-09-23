TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.69

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.69 and last traded at C$15.71, with a volume of 58705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RNW shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.10.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.60%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

