Transform Wealth LLC Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,672,455,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,771,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $859,676,000 after buying an additional 4,367,193 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 213.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,625,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.37. 313,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,752,010. The stock has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
Featured Stories
