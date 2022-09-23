Transform Wealth LLC Sells 225 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.78. 170,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

