Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after acquiring an additional 757,966 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.63. 26,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,491. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.50 and a 200 day moving average of $123.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.