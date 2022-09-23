Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Trevena to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Price Performance

Shares of TRVN stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.77. Trevena has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

