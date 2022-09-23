Trex (NYSE:TREX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.39

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.39 and last traded at $44.97, with a volume of 5161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.41.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Trex to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,839,000 after purchasing an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,555,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,365,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

