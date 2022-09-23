Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the stock.
TCN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.82.
Tricon Residential Stock Performance
NYSE TCN opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential Company Profile
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
