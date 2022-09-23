Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $12.50 price target on the stock.

TCN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $11.75 to $12.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Tricon Residential Stock Performance

NYSE TCN opened at $9.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricon Residential

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

