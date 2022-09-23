Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Trinseo has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Trinseo to earn $5.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 663,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. Trinseo has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $61.63.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at $331,765,664.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Trinseo by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Trinseo by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

