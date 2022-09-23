TRONPAD Price Up 5.2% Over Last Week (TRONPAD)

TRONPAD (TRONPAD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. One TRONPAD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TRONPAD has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. TRONPAD has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $15,335.00 worth of TRONPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004801 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00048002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $307.61 or 0.01641967 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00036418 BTC.

TRONPAD (TRONPAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2021. TRONPAD’s total supply is 765,213,000 coins. TRONPAD’s official Twitter account is @Tronpadofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRONPAD’s official website is tronpad.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “TronPad is an IDO platform built on and partnered with the Tron Network. TronPad is designed to empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity.”

