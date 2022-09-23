TrueFi Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. TrueFi has a total market cap of $30.52 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,176.74 or 0.99993531 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007017 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00059709 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00070280 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002287 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00078137 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.