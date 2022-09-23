Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $44.80 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

