Truist Financial Cuts LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $135.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on LCII. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
LCI Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $108.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.47. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries
About LCI Industries
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LCI Industries (LCII)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.