Truist Financial Cuts LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $135.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Truist Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LCII. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $108.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.33 and its 200 day moving average is $115.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.47. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,868,000 after purchasing an additional 765,835 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,900,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 18.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after buying an additional 54,334 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 204.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

