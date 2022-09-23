TurtleCoin One Day Volume Hits $131,790.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $281,047.25 and approximately $131,790.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018962 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,779,914,506 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe..”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

