U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $43.03 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

