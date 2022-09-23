Ubiq (UBQ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $2,223.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,109.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00287286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00149975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.18 or 0.00738781 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.16 or 0.00623463 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00623605 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000959 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 48,441,630 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com.

Ubiq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.