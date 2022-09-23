Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.32

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 116395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBSFY shares. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €60.00 ($61.22) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €40.00 ($40.82) to €42.00 ($42.86) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

