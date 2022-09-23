UBS Group Increases MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $16.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MYTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
