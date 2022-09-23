UBS Group Increases MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $16.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

