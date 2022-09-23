UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.24

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and traded as low as $33.26. UCB shares last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 29,247 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on UCBJY. UBS Group decreased their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

UCB Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.13.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

