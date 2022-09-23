UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

UDR Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $42.01 on Monday. UDR has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of UDR by 25.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 678,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 139,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 74,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 347,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.