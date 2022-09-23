UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Lowered to $49.00 at Evercore ISI

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $42.01 on Monday. UDR has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of UDR by 25.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 678,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 139,378 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of UDR by 6.4% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 74,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 9.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,046,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after acquiring an additional 347,149 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

