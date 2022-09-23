Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Tops $117.65 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. Ultra has a market capitalization of $117.65 million and $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,716.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00608705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00261053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00053696 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00078141 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000970 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. Telegram | YouTube “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

