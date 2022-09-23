UltrAlpha (UAT) Price Hits $0.0585

UltrAlpha (UAT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, UltrAlpha has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UltrAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UltrAlpha has a market cap of $9.25 million and $52,694.00 worth of UltrAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011006 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UltrAlpha Coin Profile

UltrAlpha’s genesis date was July 31st, 2019. UltrAlpha’s total supply is 158,123,346 coins. UltrAlpha’s official Twitter account is @UAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UltrAlpha’s official message board is medium.com/@UAT_official. The official website for UltrAlpha is ultralpha.io/#/home.

UltrAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Different from the traditional security market bound by trading hours and circuit breakers, digital asset trading runs continuously 24 by 7 across all geographic regions. With global policy development and adoption of digital assets underway, an increasing number of professional investment institutions are looking to enter the digital asset management market. The global operating model of the UltrAlpha service platform aims for serving a broad range of institutions from digital asset trading and management industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltrAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltrAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltrAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

