UNCL (UNCL) Price Reaches $7.48

UNCL (UNCL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, UNCL has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One UNCL coin can now be purchased for about $7.48 or 0.00039544 BTC on popular exchanges. UNCL has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $20,812.00 worth of UNCL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

UNCL’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. UNCL’s total supply is 197,610 coins. The official message board for UNCL is unicrypt.medium.com. UNCL’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNCL’s official website is unicrypt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Started in June 2020, Unicrypt provides a suite of decentralized services. The objective is to bring value to the DeFi space as a whole by delivering disruptive, flexible and audited technology. Originally deployed on the Ethereum network, UNCL's services are now operational on multiple chains, allowing projects, communities and token developers to utilize the suitable tools for them.”

