Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 2,251 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,800 ($45.92) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 155,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

