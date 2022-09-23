Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 2.5% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WY. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE WY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.06. 143,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,251. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

