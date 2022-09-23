Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $518.57.

Shares of GWW traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,433. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.89 and its 200-day moving average is $505.62. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

