Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Grows Position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,003. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $8.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.76.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.