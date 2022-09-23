Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 15.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 174,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 100,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 37.1% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 99.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Pentair stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 55,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,229. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

