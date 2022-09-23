Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 510 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Allstate accounts for 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.01. 30,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

