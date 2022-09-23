Unconventional Investor LLC Purchases Shares of 166,667 Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Unconventional Investor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 166,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Wheels Up Experience accounts for approximately 0.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Air Lines Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,285,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,974,399 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,021,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,527 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 427,465 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UP opened at $1.35 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.

In related news, President Vinayak Hegde sold 21,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $32,125.89. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,074,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,715.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.07.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

