Unicly (UNIC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.47 Million

Unicly (UNIC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Unicly has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Unicly coin can now be purchased for about $6.22 or 0.00032959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unicly’s launch date was May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 397,320 coins. The official website for Unicly is www.unic.ly. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclyNFT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly combines AMMs, NFT auctions, farming, and decentralized governance in order to create a NFT gallery and trading platform. There’s a place for everyone on Unicly: Collectors, Casual Investors, Artists/Designers/Creators, Traders, Yield Farmers, etc.UNIC will be a governance token capped at 1M total supply, and the inflation rate will decrease approximately once a month. Unicly will be governed by UNIC token holders. You can farm UNIC by staking whitelisted LP tokens and/or staking UNIC to earn more UNIC.”

