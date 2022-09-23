Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.01

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.01 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 3981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Recommended Stories

