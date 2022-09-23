UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 3,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 379,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

UserTesting Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

