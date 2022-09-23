Utrust Market Cap Reaches $52.00 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Utrust has a total market cap of $52.00 million and $2.17 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

