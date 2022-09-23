Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $205.39

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $205.39 and last traded at $205.39, with a volume of 4580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.66.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at $916,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 72.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 139.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 281.3% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 92,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

